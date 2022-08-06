Kazakhstan to build fiber-optic communication lines along Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan

6 August 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Kazakhstan is planning to build fiber-optic communication lines along the Caspian Sea bed to Azerbaijan in the direction of Asia-Europe, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Vice Minister Askhat Orazbek said.

He made the remarks during the international forum "Towards a digital Kazakhstan", Azernews reports.

"We intend to move further in several directions - this is the construction of fiber-optic communication lines along the Caspian Sea bed to Azerbaijan in the direction of Asia - Europe. We also plan to introduce 5G, construction of national hyper backbone West-East," he said.

He noted that Kazakhstan can become a data hub for almost all of Eurasia and plans to develop data centers in the country.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were established on August 30, 1992. The Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan was opened on January 9, 1993, and the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan on March 1, 2004.

The two countries closely cooperate in various sectors of the economy. Some 159 companies with the Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the sphere of industry, construction, trade, agriculture, transport, and services. Azerbaijani companies are also represented in the Kazakh market and Azerbaijan's investments in the Kazakh non-oil sector from 1995 to 2021 amounted to more than $200 million, while Kazakhstan's investments in the Azerbaijani non-oil sector totaled about $100 million.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $135.7 million in 2021.

