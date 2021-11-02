By Trend

The cashback credit cards of Azerbaijani banks are expected to be accepted in Turkey from mid-2022, head of the MasterCard representative office in Azerbaijan, Erdem Cakar said during the 'Future is Now' online conference, Trend reports.

The conference has been organized by MasterCard.

“MasterCard has already applied to the Central Bank of Turkey on this matter,” Cakar added.

"We want Azerbaijanis who buy goods on Turkish websites or make payments in restaurants of this country, to be able to use cashback credit cards of Azerbaijani banks for this," Cakar said.

A cashback credit card is a credit card with a revolving credit line that provides the holder with various benefits and options.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz