By Trend

The average internet connection speed in Azerbaijan is 2.52 Mbps, according to a ranking published by cable.co.uk, a broadband, TV and phone comparison website.

On this indicator, Azerbaijan ranks 135th among 200 countries, where over 163 million broadband connections were analyzed (since June 2017 to May 2018).

The average internet connection speed is equivalent to downloading a 5 GB HD video content in 4 hours and 31 minutes, according to the website.

In the previous ranking, Azerbaijan ranked 102nd with an indicator of 2.67 Mbps.

Singapore remains the country with the fastest Internet connection speed where the average download speed is 60.39 Mbps. Singapore is followed by Sweden (46 Mbps) and Denmark (43.99 Mbps).