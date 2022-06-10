F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off in Baku

10 June 2022 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

World's most prestigious motor racing competition has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being ​​held from June 10 to 12.

The first day of the race will feature practice sessions followed by FP3 and qualifying on June 11, and the main event on June 12.

Around ten racing teams are taking part in the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The length of the Baku track is six kilometers. It has three high-speed sections, 20 turns, and a top speed on it makes up 360 km/h.

The motto of the sixth Grand Prix is "F1 returns: to the track and to the stands!".

There are also certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.

