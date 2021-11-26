By Trend

US gymnasts William Cockrill and Kai Lawson scoring 46.470 ranked first in synchronized trampoline among men in the 13-14 age category at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

Lev Busarev and Ildan Makhiianov (Russia, 45.930 points) ranked second while Tom Gibson and Max Middleton (UK, 45.770 points) ranked third.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Magsud Mahsudov and Nijat Mirzayev ranked sixth scoring 33.830 in the final.

Azerbaijani athletes Mehdi Aliyev and Ali Niftaliyev, who also performed in this category, could not reach the final, they ranked 15th.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

---