By Trend

Employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India took part in the annual 30th International Charitable Diplomatic Bazaar, kabar.kg reports.

This year, an international event gathered on the same site more than 35 diplomatic missions accredited in India, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Each country represented at the exhibition the best types of products, cuisine and national costumes. The diplomatic bazar was accompanied by music, dance and performances of creative teams of foreign countries and India.

Kyrgyzstan, as a regular participant of this annual fair, presented the most delicious Kyrgyz honey, various types of agricultural products from the regions of the Kyrgyz Republic and a variety of national souvenirs.

The pavilion of Kyrgyzstan is always famous for its environmentally friendly products, which this time attracted thousands of visitors to the fair with great interest.

Traditionally, following the results of the exhibition, each country will make its own special charitable contribution to help the capital medical center for the poor.

