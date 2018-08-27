By Trend

Iranian defense minsiter on Sunday renewed his country's support for Syria's soverignity and territorial integrity, IRNA reported.

Iran would continue its support for Syria unity and independence without any type of foreign interfernce, Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

He referred to the Syiran people's recent vicotries over terrorism and noted that Syria can conquer terrorists overwelmingly and it can root out terrorism.

General Hatami vocied hope that the rest of occupied lands are liberated and the Syrian refugees are returnted to their homes.

Iran's defense minister arrived in Damascus on Sunday for a two-day visit.

Upon his arrival at Damascus international airport, Hatami was welcomed by senior Syrian military and defense officials, Iran envoy to Syria Javad Torkabadi and Iranian military attaché to Damascus Brigadier General Alinejad.

