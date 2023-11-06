Turkmenistan is optimistic about transferring Turkmen gas through Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Turkiye

6 November 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Work is underway to create a transport corridor along the route Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan, which will stretch to the Caspian Sea and then expand to Azerbaijan and Turkiye,"

Azernews reports that this was told by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly (Parliament) of Turkmenistan.

Speaking about the results of the Astana summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (TDT), the Chairman stressed that there are ample opportunities for the implementation of internationally significant economic projects and that it is necessary to use them effectively.

Having mentioned the projects implemented between the Turkic states, the parliament speaker said: "Turkmenistan currently exports natural gas to neighboring and brotherly countries, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. At the same time, we have an opportunity to export Turkmen gas through the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and further to the world market. In the near future, we will have an opportunity to transport electricity to Azerbaijan and Turkiye, which are brotherly countries".

