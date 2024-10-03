Azerbaijan to host Green Finance and Sustainable Development forum: ABA chief

3 October 2024 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

A "green finance" and sustainable development forum is set to take place in Azerbaijan, aimed at addressing key financial instruments and regulatory frameworks that support environmental sustainability, Azernews reports.

Speaking on the fourth day of Baku Climate Action Week, Zakir Nuriyev, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), announced the forum.

"The policy and regulatory frameworks for 'green finance,' sustainable financial instruments, and other topics will be covered at the forum," Nuriyev stated.

Scheduled for the end of this month, the event will feature participation from the United Nations, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, and various financial institutions. The forum is expected to play a crucial role in advancing Azerbaijan's green finance agenda and fostering collaboration on sustainable development initiatives.

