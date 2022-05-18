Expansion of Azerbaijani gas supplies EU’s priority - Italian Ambassador to Georgia

18 May 2022 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

During Georgian Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Italian Ambassador to Georgia, Enrico Valvo spoke about the necessity of facilitating Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe, Trend reports with reference to 1tv.ge.

Valvo stressed the importance of transporting Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

"Georgia plays an important role in diversifying energy supplies. In this regard, our efforts to reduce our dependence on Russia, including the facilitation of the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Italy, Greece or other countries, are important,” Valvo said.

In addition, the ambassador touched the Georgian Prime Minister's announcement of a regional engagement aimed at expanding cooperation between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz