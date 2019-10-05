By Trend

Azerbaijan is changing the energy map of Europe with its energy potential, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women and Children, MP Sahiba Gafarova said.

She made the remarks at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, France, Trend reports.

“The strategy of energy security in our country started from the signing of the “Contract of Century” in 1994 with major oil companies in the world. Just a few days ago, the people of Azerbaijan celebrated the 25th anniversary of it. The “Contract of Century” has an undeniable place and extraordinary role in the economic development, in the process of ensuring fuel and energy needs not only for the country’s economy but also for world energy supply. The reliable supply of oil and gas, security of the pipelines, diversification of energy sources, consideration of environmental requirements and efficient usage of energy resources form the principles of energy security of Azerbaijan,” said Gafarova.

She pointed out that Azerbaijan has become a central player in transnational projects of regional and global importance.

“One of the main strategic points is that the pragmatic energy policy of Azerbaijan is a strategic factor in strengthening security and deepening cooperation in the region. Increased mutual investments, creation of new cooperation platforms, transportation of energy, hydrocarbon resources on accessible and safe routes are the most effective results of multilateral cooperation,” said the MP.

Gafarova noted that in fact, today Azerbaijan plays an important role in enriching the energy map of Eurasia.

“Azerbaijan has appeared as a new contributor with an interest in the French and European markets, buoyed by its hydrocarbon reserves. Our country prefers diversified energy supplies and is considered a reliable strategic partner of the leading countries of the world. Thus, we can say with full responsibility that Azerbaijan is changing the energy map of Europe with its energy potential and fair energy policy,” she concluded.

