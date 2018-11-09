By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan have a great responsibility in the revival of the modern Silk Road, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in Ashgabat during a meeting with the Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Turkish media reported Nov. 9.

Cavusoglu noted that Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan are important states for the revival of the modern Silk Road.

It is also reported that today Cavusoglu has met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, with whom the development of bilateral relations has been discussed.

Currently, Cavusoglu is on a two-day visit in Turkmenistan.

---

