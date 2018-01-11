By Kamila Aliyeva

The export volume of Russian oil delivered to Uzbekistan in 2017 amounted to 68,200 tons, according to the materials of the Central Dispatch Office of the Fuel and Energy Complex.

In particular, in November, 30,000 tons of oil was sent to Uzbekistan, while in December the figure increased making 38,200 tons.

Earlier, the official representative of Transneft, Igor Demin said that the company plans to pump 50,000 tons of Russian oil in the direction of Uzbekistan in December 2017. Demin noted, that this is just about test deliveries.

As previously reported, in April 2017, during the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Moscow, a bilateral memorandum on the delivery of 500,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan was signed.

Sergei Andronov, Transneft's vice president, said that Rosneft, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil and Russneft could take part in the delivery of 500,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan.

On November 20, Kazakh company Kaztransoil began shipping Russian oil to Uzbekistan. Oil is pumped via the KazTransOil pipeline system en route Omsk-Pavlodar-Shymkent- Shagyr oil loading point, from where it is poured into railway tanks and then transported by rail to Uzbekistan.

In Uzbekistan in 2010-2016, gasoline production decreased by 26.2 percent, diesel fuel - by 8.3 percent, while imports of hydrocarbons increased 1.3 times.

In late April 2017, Uzbekistan started construction of a new refinery in Zafarobod district of the country’s Jizzakh region, which is expected to operate using the crude imported from Kazakhstan and Russia.

The refinery has design capacity of processing of five million tons of oil per year, production of 3.7 million tons of car fuel, over 700,000 tons of aviation fuel and 300,000 tons of associated oil products.

