Azerbaijan participates in International Investment and Trade Exhibition of SCO [PHOTOS]

19 June 2023 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Fair in Qingdao, China, organized by the trade representation of Azerbaijan in China, Azernews reports.

The representatives of the countries included in the SCO family (members, observers and dialogue partners) also participated in the exhibition. Exhibition and sale of "Made in Azerbaijan" products was organized in the permanent Azerbaijan pavilion at the Qingdao-SCO Pearl International Expo Center, where the event was held.

Teymur Nadiroglu, Azerbaijan's trade representative to China, at the "Thematic Promotion and Mutual Meetings of SCO Countries" event organized within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Industrial and Supply Chains Forum held parallel to the exhibition, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the "Parallel Forum on Logistics and Trade" Zohrab Gadirov, deputy executive director of AZPROMO, and Natig Khalilov, chief adviser of the trade delegation, made presentations at the "parallel forum on civil aviation cooperation" and gave detailed information about the investment, logistics, trade and tourism potential of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation was signed between AZPROMO and the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Zone (SCODA). In addition, meetings were held with local companies in order to increase the sale of Azerbaijani products in Qingdao and attract investors to our country from here.

We should note that the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Zone (SCODA) was established in April 2018 by the order of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China. Here, various cooperation projects in the fields of trade, investment and transport are implemented with the participation of countries that are members, observers and dialogue partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In order to promote the sale of competitive and export-oriented products of Azerbaijan in the Chinese market, the "Azerbaijan Trading House" also operates in SCODA.

