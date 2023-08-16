Kazakh airline plans to increase regular flights from Almaty to Bishkek

16 August 2023 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

On September 11, 2023, the Kazakh airline QAZAQ AIR plans to launch its first regular flight on the Almaty-Bishkek-Almaty route, thereby increasing the number of flights from Almaty to Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Manas International Airport, the flights will be carried out on comfortable airliners 3 times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Air Astana operates regular flights to the specified destination daily.

