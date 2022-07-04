Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

4 July 2022 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye has decided to be included in the Svalbard Treaty, which will enable Turkish citizens to acquire property, residence and fishing rights in the Svalbard (Spitsbergen) archipelago and territorial waters, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The bill, which was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding the treaty has been forwarded to the parliament speaker’s office.

If Türkiye is included in the treaty signed in Paris on Feb. 9, 1920, Turkish companies will be able to operate in the fields of maritime, industry, mining and trade in the Svalbard archipelago and territorial waters which are under the sovereignty of Norway and located only a thousand kilometers from the north pole.

According to the bill, Turkish scientists will have the opportunity to conduct scientific research at the Turkish Science Station to be established.

It was also noted that Turkish students will have the opportunity to study at the University Centre in Svalbard.

There are serious rules and prohibitions regarding acquired rights, according to the authorities.

