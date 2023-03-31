Azerbaijan detains two border transgressors

31 March 2023 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Two transgressors attempting to violate the state border from Iran were detained in the service territory of the border outpost located near Aruz village of Yardimli District of the Goytapa border at around 0200 am on March 31, Azernews reports via Azerbaijan's State Border Service.

During the investigation, it was determined that the persons detained are Iranian citizen Rajabi Javad Rajab, 1992, and Elmiddin Ahmedshah Nurullah, a citizen of Afghanistan, 1994.

The investigation is underway.

