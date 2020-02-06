By Trend

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev obtained the status of Lifelong Honorary Chairman of the Turkic Council at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Baku, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said.

Tleuberdi made the remark in Baku following the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), Trend reports on Feb. 6.

“During the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the member-states of the Turkic Council, a decision was made to approve the Regulation on the Honorary Chairman,” Tleuberdi said. “The expansion of cooperation among member-states of the Turkic Council was also discussed during the meeting.”

"At the same time, the special attention was paid to the issue of the countries wishing to cooperate with the Turkic Council," the foreign minister said.

---

