SOCAR and bp host field visits under global methane emission reduction initiative

22 April 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Field visits to the Neftianye Kamni (Oil Stones) Oil Field, Sangachal Terminal, have been organized for representatives of local oil and gas operators to share best practices in reducing methane emissions as part of a global initiative to decrease methane emissions, Azernews reports, citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The visit to Neftianye Kamni took place with the participation of SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev, as well as representatives of the OGCI: Oil and Gas Climate Initiative and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Throughout the visit, participants were thoroughly briefed on SOCAR's exemplary methods for employing advanced devices to monitor, measure, inventory, and decrease emissions in oil and gas operations.

The participants were briefed on the implementation of the Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Project at Neftianye Kamni, building upon the successful experience of SOCAR's initial project in the region from 2016–2022, which included emission reductions and certification. This led to the launch of a larger LDAR project at Neftianye Kamni in 2023.

The key benefit of this project is its contribution to environmental protection through emission reduction. During the visit, participants had their questions about the project answered and engaged in discussions.

A visit was also arranged to the bp-operated Sangachal terminal, where bp employees delivered presentations offering detailed insights into the company's experience with emission reduction in oil and gas operations at the terminal and showcasing new methane measurement technologies.

Participants who toured the remote control center of the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform learned that the platform is managed from the Sangachal terminal using innovative automated mechanisms. This platform, part of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli platforms, represents bp's first platform with full ground control.

SOCAR and bp are jointly spearheading the Advancing Global Methane Reduction (AGMR) initiative under the Methane Guiding Principles as leading industrial figures in Azerbaijan.

The primary goal of this initiative is to promote SOCAR and bp's efforts in measuring, accounting for, and reducing methane emissions for oil and gas operators in Azerbaijan, enhancing knowledge and skills in this domain, and facilitating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz