Azerbaijan takes part in Cyber Security Capacity Building project

3 July 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Elvin Baladjanov, chairman of the board of the Association of Cyber Security Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA), participated in the "Cyber Security Capacity Building (Azerbaijan)" project ('21-'23) implemented by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to enhance human resources capacity in cybersecurity on June 18. He was on a business trip to the Republic of South Korea from, July 1, Azernews reports, citing AKTA.

Project submitted by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan under the KOICA CIAT program and announced as a winner under the grant program for 2021-2023, a delegation consisting of representatives of relevant institutions and organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited South Korea, received information about steps taken in the field of cybersecurity, and made visits to various cities to familiarize with the work of various institutions and organizations working in the field of cyber security. Also, talks were held between AKTA and Korea Information Security Industry Association to establish cooperation.

In addition, as part of the program, groups of representatives from relevant institutions and organizations in the Republic of Azerbaijan prepared and discussed various draft action plans to strengthen our country's cyber security ecosystem.

At the end of the two-week program, AKTA chairman E. Balajanov, speaking on behalf of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with the Republic of South Korea in cybersecurity and the importance of implementing similar projects in the future for mutual development of cybersecurity capabilities.

