French interior minister to resign after parliamentary elections

4 July 2024 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanen has decided to leave the government after the snap parliamentary elections.

France 2 TV channel reports that the interior minister said that he does not intend to participate in the alliance of leftists and Macronists (supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron). He said that he prefers to act as a deputy to represent the interests of the people in his constituency.

41-year-old Jerald Darmanen, who has headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs since 2020, is the second minister to announce his resignation. Before that, a similar decision was made by 55-year-old Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who has been in charge of the government's economic bloc since 2017. At the same time, both Gerald Darmanen and Bruno Le Mer do not rule out their participation in the presidential elections in 2027. Thus, according to the French constitution, Emmanuel Macron cannot be elected to the post of head of state for a third term.

