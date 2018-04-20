By Kamila Aliyeva

The production of MAN trucks and buses has been launched in Kazakhstan, the Association of Kazakhstan Automobile Business reported.

Earlier, Kazakh AllurGroup JSC and Uzbek manufacturer UzAvtoSanoat signed a memorandum on the joint production of MAN trucks and buses at the site of the SaryarkaAvtoProm plant in Kostanay.

The project allows producing up to 3,000 units annually. At the first stage in 2018, more than fifty units of equipment are planned to be produced.

The production site plans to produce saddle trunk tractors TGS 19.440 4х2 BLS-WW and TGS 26.400-480 6х4, dump trucks TGS 40.400-480 6х4, vans based on TGS 28.400-480 6х4, buses Lion's City A22, the presentation of which took place in Kazakhstan within the framework of “Astana Expo 2017” in September last year.

MAN truck and bus equipment is designed for operation by large and medium-sized logistics companies that are engaged in transportation, both in Kazakhstan and on international routes.

The sale of MAN equipment on the territory of Kazakhstan, as well as the formation of the price offer for road transport will be handled by the distributor, Eurasia MAN Truck & Bus Kazakhstan LLP, and other participants of the official trade network.

Allur “Group of Companies” JSC is a shareholder of Kazakhstan's largest auto manufacturers, SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP and Agromashholding JSC, official distributors of SsangYong, Peugeot, Iveco, JAC brands and official dealers of Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Geely and Ford brands. These companies were the first companies in Kazakhstan where CKD production was launched.

Car manufacturing is growing at an unprecedented rate in Kazakhstan and significant expansion is planned in coming years. Kazakhstan produced over 2,000 vehicles worth 12.1 billion tenge in January 2018, according to the Union of Enterprises of the Automobile Industry of Kazakhstan (KazAvtoProm).

In January, the automakers provided a fifth of the total output of the machine-building industry. Against the backdrop of a 4 percent growth of the Kazakh economy, the contribution of the auto industry to the country's GDP grew 2.4 times and exceeded twice that of the light and pharmaceutical industries.

