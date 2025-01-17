Trial of Armenians accused of war crimes begins in Azerbaijan

17 January 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the trial of Armenians accused of war crimes in Azerbaijan is set to begin. Azernews reports that the preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for today.

The indictment in the criminal case was approved by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 16 and sent to the Baku Military Court for consideration. The case has been assigned to Judge Zeynal Agayev, the chairman of the Baku Military Court.

The Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office has reported that the criminal case concerning the illegal actions committed against the Republic of Azerbaijan by the so-called "nagorno-karabakh republic" and its illegal armed formations, created in the territories occupied by Armenia with the direct comprehensive support of the Republic of Armenia and its Armed Forces, has been sent to court.

According to the information, the investigation into acts of aggression, occupation, genocide, other crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and financing of terrorism, and numerous other crimes committed against the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people, was conducted by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is reported that on May 2, 2024, by the decision of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 1,389 criminal cases investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office and various investigative bodies of the Republic, related to crimes committed from October 1987 to April 22, 2024, were consolidated into one proceeding. The investigation was conducted by a team led by the Prosecutor General's Office, including investigators from the State Security Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Customs Committee, and Military Prosecutor's Office.

Based on the collected substantial evidence, 15 individuals accused of crimes committed by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and illegal armed formations in 2,548 episodes have been charged. These individuals include Arkadi Arshavirovich Ghukasyan, Arayik Vladimirovich Harutyunyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, Davit Klimovich Babayan, Lyova Henrixi Mnatsakanyan, Davit Azati Manukyan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimirovich Pashayev, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyev, Gurgen Homerosi Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Vasili Ivani Beqlaryan, and Erik Roberti Ghazaryan. They have been charged under various articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including planning and conducting an aggressive war, attacking persons or organizations under international protection, genocide, extermination, enslavement, deportation or forced displacement of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance, unlawful deprivation of liberty, torture, mercenarism, violation of the laws and customs of war, violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict, military looting, intentional killing, illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, financing of terrorism, creation of a criminal organization, illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or carrying of weapons, acts threatening aviation security, assassination of a state or public figure, seizure of power by force and retention of power by force, violent change of the constitutional order, and creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law.

The accused individuals have been provided with defense lawyers and their procedural rights, including the right to use their known language, have been ensured.

Additionally, based on the motion of the investigative body and the presentation of the prosecutor overseeing the preliminary investigation, court decisions have been made to select detention as a preventive measure for the accused.

During both the preliminary investigation and after its completion, petitions and complaints submitted by the accused were considered in accordance with the requirements of the criminal procedural legislation, and appropriate decisions were made. The accused and other participants in the criminal process were informed about the completion of the preliminary investigation and were acquainted with all the materials of the criminal case.

At the same time, the criminal case against other individuals accused of committing numerous crimes has been separated into a separate proceeding, and the preliminary investigation continues.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, considering the serious grounds that many individuals suspected and witnesses in connection with this investigation are in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, invites the relevant authorities of the Republic of Armenia to cooperate.