Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power explore seawater desalination project and new joint initiatives

4 April 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is deepening its cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s leading energy company, ACWA Power, through discussions focused on a seawater desalination project, experience sharing, and future joint initiatives, Azernews reports.

The talks took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli. The meeting highlighted the strategic significance of ACWA Power’s ongoing projects in Azerbaijan, particularly in contributing to energy diversification and enhancing environmental sustainability.

During the discussion, attention was drawn to ACWA Power’s innovative and economically viable solutions in the renewable energy sector. Minister Jabbarov emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise, particularly in applying clean technologies and improving energy efficiency.

The parties also reviewed Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to optimize water resource management and ensure the efficient use of energy. A key focus was the planned seawater desalination project in Azerbaijan, with both sides expressing interest in moving forward with potential joint initiatives in this field.

ACWA Power, a major player in Saudi Arabia’s energy sector, is known for its global portfolio as a developer, investor, and operator of projects involving renewable energy and desalinated water production. The company’s growing role in Azerbaijan aligns with Baku’s green development agenda and its push to enhance climate resilience through sustainable infrastructure.