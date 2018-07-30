By Rashid Shirinov

Turkmenistan and Romania have agreed to intensify political and diplomatic efforts to sign in the future a political declaration on the creation of the Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport and transit corridor, Turkmengas state concern informed on July 29.

In this regard, it is planned to hold quadripartite talks with the participation of Azerbaijan and Georgia in the near future. This was one of the important results of the meeting of the Turkmen-Romanian working group on cooperation in the field of transport, held recently in Turkmenbashi.

“Romania needs to use every opportunity to turn its Black Sea port of Constanta into one of the important parts of the transport and transit corridor connecting the Caspian and Black Seas,” State Secretary of the Romanian Foreign Ministry Maria Magdalena Grigore said at the meeting.

It is expected that Constanta can become a point of transshipment to the EU of goods transported from the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi, as well as from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the context of ensuring access of goods from Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries to European markets.

In recent years, the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation of Turkmenistan has been exploring the possibility of transporting goods, including liquefied gas to Constanta. The supply route involves the use of special containers and runs through the Caspian Sea to Baku, then by rail to Batumi or Poti (the Black Sea coast of Georgia) and from there to Romania by sea.

In early May 2018, the opening ceremony of the international seaport was held in Turkmenbashi. The cost of the project is more than $1.5 billion. The commissioning of the seaport brought great opportunities for sending cargoes arriving in Turkmenbashi on the Silk Road route from the countries of Asia and the Pacific to Europe through the ports of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

