By Naila Huseynli

A meeting between the delegations of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Turkey was held in Baku.

Representatives of airlines from both countries also took part in the meeting. The parties discussed the issue of liberalization of air communication between the two fraternal countries.

As a result of the negotiations, it was decided to increase the number of passenger flights between cities on the territory of the parties by almost three times (from 45 to 127 flights per week).

The right of flights will apply to all airlines of Azerbaijan and Turkey. In addition, the parties have agreed to start discussing a new project on Air Service Agreements. After signing, this document should replace the current Intergovernmental Agreement on Air Transport, signed on May 2, 1992.

Recently, the number of flights between the two countries is about 150 flights per week, and in the summer time it grows up to 190 flights per week.

More than 300,000 Turkey citizens visited Azerbaijan last year, while the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey was twice more. Majority of Azerbaijani travelers visit coastal areas of Turkey, such as Antalya, Bodrum and Kusadasi, mainly in July and August. Besides Baku, Turkish tourists visit large cities of Azerbaijan as Sumgayit, Mingechevir and Ganja.

