Siemens launches CAD$150 million AI R&D Center in Canada to revolutionize battery production

7 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Siemens will invest CAD$150 million (about USD 105 million) over five years to establish a Global AI Manufacturing Technologies Research and Development (R&D) Center for Battery Production in Canada.

The new R&D center, located initially at Siemens Canada’s head office in Oakville, as well as in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, will focus on developing cutting-edge AI manufacturing technologies with an initial emphasis on battery and electric vehicle (EV) production, the company said.

It will leverage Siemens’ expertise in AI, edge computing, machine vision, digital twins, and cybersecurity to drive innovation and efficiency in battery production, while fostering collaboration with higher education institutions and battery manufacturers.

Expected outcomes of the work to be conducted at the R&D center include higher, consistent quality in battery production, increased workforce productivity and capacity, reduction of battery scrap, and improved recycling and circularity, according to a media release.