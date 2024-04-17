Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan & Kyrgyzstan to create company for construction of HPP

17 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will sign an intergovernmental agreement on the joint implementation of the Kambaratinsk HPP-1 construction and operation project, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan on the government portal "Open NPAs".

The document is planned to be signed in Bishkek, and the date of signing has not yet been agreed. The agreement provides for the joint implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project on the Naryn River in Kyrgyzstan. For these purposes, a joint stock company (JSC) will be created, in which the share of Kyrgyzstan will be 34%, Kazakhstan - 33% and Uzbekistan - 33%. Each country will determine the founder of the company independently. The main sources of financing for the project will be the company's founders' own funds, as well as borrowed and grant funds from international financial institutions and banks.

The energy ministers of the three countries signed a roadmap for the implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project in Bishkek in January 2023. According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, this HPP should become the largest power plant in Kyrgyzstan and will provide electric energy to the countries of Central Asia, as well as stabilize the water supply of the region.

The capacity of the future HPP will be 1,860 MW. The plant will produce an average of 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually. It is expected that the construction of the hydroelectric power plant will take 10 years, including the first hydroelectric unit is planned to be commissioned in four years.

