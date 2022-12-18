State Migration Service sums up results of 2022

18 December 2022 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijani State Migration Service Chief Vusal Huseynov has summed up the results of 2022, Azernews reports.

"Currently, a total of 167,000 foreigners live in Azerbaijan," Vusal Huseynov said.

Russians, Georgians, Iranians, Turks, and Ukrainians make up the majority of foreign nationals residing in Azerbaijan. He added that due to the situation in Ukraine, 7,036 Ukrainian citizens are currently residing in Azerbaijan.

According to him, a total of 6,740 foreigners were provided with job opportunities in Azerbaijan.

"The quota will not be applied to foreign entrepreneurs working on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," Huseynov added.

The chief of the State Migration Service also stressed that nearly 350 people from European countries were readmitted to Azerbaijan in 2022.

He stated that approximately 2,150 more people will be readmitted in the near future.

Note, readmission is the state's consent to accept back its citizens who are facing deportation.

---

