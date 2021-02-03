By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on ensuring the activity of the Mine Clearance Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azertac has reported.

Under the presidential decree signed on February 2, the charter of the Mine Clearance Agency was approved. It was determined that the Agency's authorized fund is formed at the expense of the state property transferred to its balance.

To assess the state property transferred to the balance of the Mine Clearance Agency and take it into account the authorized fund of the Agency, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has been charged with submitting proposals to the Azerbaijani president within two months from the date the Agency receives state registration. Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers also must within three months prepare and submit to the Azerbaijani president a bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Mine Clearance" taking into account international experience. It must resolve other issues arising from this decree.

In line with the newly-approved charter, the Agency will apply advanced corporate governance standards in its activity and management.

The governing body exercising management and control over the Agency is the Board, which consists of three members - the Chairman of the Board and his two deputies appointed and dismissed by the Azerbaijani president.

In case of temporary absence of the chairman of the Management Board, his powers will be performed by one of the deputies appointed by the chairman of the Management Board.

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action, now Mine Clearance Agency, said on its website that the agency's main goal is to create a national mine action capacity capable of planning, coordinating and managing all mine/unexploded ordnance-related activities in the currently liberated areas. On the impact of the project, the agency said that it will reduce the number of fatal accidents and injuries caused by mine explosions, thereby promoting the return of IDPs. It will also enable the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the infrastructure and provide food safety and income-generating opportunities. The agency's headquarter is located in Baku, it has two regional offices in Fuzuli region's Horadiz settlement and Goygol region, four operational centres located in Tartar, Aghjabedi, Agstafa and Baku.

