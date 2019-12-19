By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

A project is underway to publish a Sign Language Dictionary for people with hearing and speaking impairment in Azerbaijan.

The project titled “Native gesture language” has been initiated by Support Deaf People Public Union that won the 2019 competition on “Social projects” organized by Regional Development Public Union under Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The objective of the project is to prepare a sign language dictionary, which enables to increase labor skills of people with hearing loss and speech disabilities and help their communication with others.

The vocabulary that will reflect a particular set of words will explain the words in the sign language of people with hearing or speech disorders and will eliminate any difficulties they may encounter during communication.

In addition to interpreting words with pictures, it is also planned to develop a web page and mobile app that contains information describing signs expressed by facial expressions that are an important part of the gesture language.

The project will also serve as a useful tool for relatives of the people with hearing and speech disorders and for hearing interpreter, hearing therapist, teacher and speech therapist, who work with them.

It should be noted that Social Projects competition was carried out in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with the aim of supporting civil society.

The competition brought together non-profit organizations and associations, civil society groups.

Note that Regional Development Public Union was established upon the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s initiative in March, 2016.

The primary goal of the organization is to participate more actively in the country’s public-political, social-cultural life, building a civil society, supporting reforms, building mutual dialogue between citizens and state and municipal bodies, and strengthening public control mechanism.

