By Rashid Shirinov

Armenia has once again disseminated a dirty trick aimed at discrediting Azerbaijan and its Armed Forces.

Spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces allegedly opened fire on a civilian truck near the border village of Baghanis in Armenia’s Tavush region. However, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has refuted the fake information.

"The information that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled a civilian truck in Armenia’s border village of Baghanis is false," Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Spokesman Vagif Dargahli told Trend on April 13.

Quite the contrary, for many years, not a day has been going by without Armenia’s ceasefire breaking and provocations with the use of large-caliber machine guns, mortars and other weapons on the frontline. Moreover, the Armenian troops often attempt to shell the Azerbaijani settlements located in the frontline regions, threatening the lives of peaceful Azerbaijani citizens living there.

Over the past day, Armenia’s armed forces have 110 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact with the use of large-caliber machine guns.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a lengthy war that ended with signing of a fragile ceasefire in 1994. Since the war, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

While the OSCE Minsk Group acted as the only mediator in resolution of the conflict, the occupation of the territory of the sovereign state with its internationally recognized boundaries has been left out of due attention of the international community for years.

Until now, Armenia ignores four UN Security Council resolutions on immediate withdrawal from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, thus keeping tension high in the region.

