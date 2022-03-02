By Laman Ismayilova

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov called on the heads of the country's Sports Olympic complexes to work throughout the year without interruption.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the activities of sports complexes, main challenges in sports and much more.

The meeting also covered the support provided to children's and youth sports schools as well as the sport development in the country's regions.

The minister stressed the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the Olympic complexes throughout the year.

Gaibov also noted the need for a new approach to the management of sports Olympic complexes. He underlined that these complexes should increase the efficiency of their activities.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz