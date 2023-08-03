Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull use of artificial intelligence in customs system [PHOTOS]

3 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov met with Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, Manager of Zakat, Tax and Customs Service of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

They expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the customs services of the two countries and stressed the importance of further expansion of the existing relations.

The Saudi delegation was informed about the improvements and innovations implemented recently by the State Customs Service of Azerbaijan.

Committee staff made presentations on risk management, digital ecosystems, and initiatives.

The meeting also discussed risk management, e-commerce, offenses, and the use of artificial intelligence in the customs system.

The parties agreed to establish working groups to study and exchange experiences of customs authorities of both countries.

---

