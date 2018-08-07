By Rashid Shirinov

The second phase of the construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is scheduled to be completed in June 2019, SOCAR Turkey Enerji told Trend on August 6.

The company noted that the work within this phase is now completed by 85 percent. By 2019, the pipeline will be laid to the Greek border. After completion of the test work, the gas will be delivered to Greece by the end of 2019.

TANAP transports gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. Shah Deniz, reserves of which are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas, is one of the largest fields of Azerbaijan. Within the second stage of the field development, the volume of gas production can be increased to 24 billion cubic meters per year, according to forecasts. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s construction, the natural gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers, with the initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

A ceremony to launch Phase 0 of TANAP took place June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir. First commercial gas deliveries to Turkey commenced within the Southern Gas Corridor on June 30.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, BOTAS - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz