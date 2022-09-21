Russian losses amount to 5,937 people - MoD

21 September 2022 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russian losses in the special operation [in Ukraine] have amounted to 5,937 killed people, Russian Defense Minister, General of Army Sergei Shoigu said in an interview with Russia-24 TV channel, Trend reports via TASS.

According to the minister, the servicemen courageously fulfill their duty.

At the same time, he especially noted the work of doctors.

"More than 90 percent of the injured returned to duty," added Shoigu.

