Serbia to preserve relations with Russia and China — President Vucic

14 July 2022 22:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Serbia will continue its European path, but will preserve friendly relations with Russia and China, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We must be united and continue our European path, preserve our relations with both Russia and China and with all other nations. As you can see, this policy has survived the hardest time. How long it will be able to stay - we will see. It is a matter of the interest of our state," he said in an interview with Pink TV.

--

