Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mehriban Arifovna,
Please accept the assurance of my highest consideration and my congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.
I wish you robust health, inexhaustible energy, success and new achievements in your multifaceted activities.
I express my deep gratitude to you for your constant attention to the development of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan Region.
I am convinced that the business partnership, friendship and mutual respect uniting the Astrakhan Region and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to be comprehensively strengthened," the letter reads.
