New UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan starts to work

31 January 2024 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Dr. Saja Faruq Abdullah has officially started her duties as the UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Dr. Abdullah submitted her appointment letter (credential) to the Azerbaijani Deputy Foregin Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and thus her official term of office began.

"It is a great honor and privilege for me to begin my duties as the UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan and to help create a better future for children in the country. I look forward to working with the Government of Azerbaijan and partners to strengthen our support for children, especially in the areas of health, education, child protection and climate. As the government prepares for the COP29 conference, UNICEF stands ready to provide technical assistance to ensure that children and youth are at the center of this important climate event," said the newly appointed UNICEF representative. king to our website.

---

