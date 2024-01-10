Azerbaijan's Ombusman office holds presentation on new official website [PHOTOS]

10 January 2024 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

The presentation ceremony of the newly improved official website of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Office of Azerbaijan was held. The presentation ceremony was attended by representatives of various media organizations, including news agencies and television channels, Azernews reports.

Emil Shahzadeh, sector manager of the Ombudsman's office, who opened the event with an opening speech, said that the purpose of redeveloping and improving the official website of the office is to ensure that the site is more accessible to all users, including all persons who apply to the Ombudsman, and at the same time to respond more promptly to citizen requests and inquiries.

Later, Insaf Nasirov, the sector head of the department, gave detailed information to the event participants about the advantages and functionality of the updated site. He noted that a special tool for persons with poor eyesight has been added to the new site to ensure the further accessibility of persons with disabilities in a special category, the number of sections of the site has been increased, live broadcasting through the site has been created, as well as opportunities for the interactive online holding of educational events and photos.

