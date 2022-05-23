Israeli agriculture minister travels to Jewish village in Guba [PHOTO]

23 May 2022 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

During his official visit to Azerbaijan, Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer traveled to the northern Azerbaijani village of Krasnaya Sloboda (Red village) in Guba region, mainly populated by Jewish people, Azernews reports

The head of the Guba regional executive authorities, Ziyaddin Aliyev, the representative of the executive authorities for Krasnaya Sloboda, Telman Mukhailov, and the chairman of the village municipality Yafo Yadadiayeva, met the visiting minister.

Further, the minister visited the Museum of the History and Culture of the Mountain Jews, where the guests were told about the valuable exhibits in the museum's collection by its director Igor Shaulov.

Then the delegation visited the Six-Dome Synagogue and met with members of the religious community of Mountain Jews.

A member of the community, historian Pisah Isakov, told the guests about the past of the village, about the centuries-old fraternal and friendly relations between Azerbaijanis and Jews.

Moreover, the Israeli delegation got acquainted with the central street of Fatali Khan Gubinsky in the village, examined the thirteen-arch bridge connecting Guba with Krasnaya Sloboda, and admired the panorama of the Gudyal River.

Expressing gratitude to Aliyev for the warm welcome, the Israeli minister stressed that in Azerbaijan he felt respect and sympathy for the State of Jewish.

“Our countries are strategic partners, good friends. The region has a huge potential for the development of agriculture. In the near future, cooperation in this direction can be established,” he noted.

An Azerbaijani-Israeli business forum was held in Baku with the support of the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture, as well as the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation. The forum was attended by representatives of government agencies and companies working in the field of agriculture from both countries.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel is founded not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust. Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's state independence and establish diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country's newly-liberated territories in January 2021. As a result, Israel will construct a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan region.

Azerbaijan established its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel in 2021.

The two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million in 2021.

