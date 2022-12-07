Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 7 2022

Azerbaijan, EU complete establishing business information system for agriculture

7 December 2022 13:51 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, EU complete establishing business information system for agriculture

The establishment of a business information system for agriculture in Azerbaijan’s regions with the EU’s technical support has been completed, Azerbaijani Agro Research Center Director Firdovsi Fikratzade said.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more