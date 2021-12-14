By Ayya Lmahamad

Agrarian opportunities of Azerbaijan's liberated territories were presented at the Dubai Expo Center, the Agriculture Ministry reported on December 13.

The presentation was held at the Azerbaijan pavilion at the Dubai Expo Center at the initiative of the Agency of Agrarian Services under the Agriculture Ministry on December 9.

Agrarian Services Agency's Chairman Mirza Aliyev and the Advisor to Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UAE Javid Musayev made opening remarks at the event.

The participants were informed about the investment opportunities in agriculture in Azerbaijan and the leading directions and potential projects for investment in agriculture in the liberated territories.

The information was presented about the "smart village" project implemented in Karabakh and the work done in this field, as well as directions of development of agriculture in Azerbaijan and the system of electronic agriculture applied in the country.

At the same time, videos were shown on the Smart Village project and the e-agriculture information system. Foreign businessmen and representatives of the private sector were informed about profitable investment opportunities for the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan.

The event continued with business meetings between representatives of the public and private sectors of the two countries.

The event was attended by employees of the Agriculture Ministry, senior officials of the Azerbaijani embassy and consulate general in the United Arab Emirates, trade representatives of Azerbaijan in Dubai, as well as representatives of foreign companies.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Expo 2020 Dubai with a national pavilion under the "Seeds for the Future" theme. The Azerbaijani national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, features videos highlighting the country's history, cultural legacy and geography.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in other various international exhibitions held in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and China.

According to the National Export Strategy, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports are planned to be doubled and reach $3.7 billion by 2025 compared to 2020.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

