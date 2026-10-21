President Ilham Aliyev signs Order establishing Azikh-Taghlar Archaeological Park State Reserve

21 October 2026 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order establishing the Azikh-Taghlar Archaeological Park State Reserve.

Under the Order, the territories encompassing the Azikh and Taghlar cave settlements in the Khojavend district have been designated as the Azikh-Taghlar Archaeological Park State Reserve. Recognized as some of the oldest sites of human habitation and unique examples of world cultural heritage, the caves will be protected, restored and scientifically studied, while their archaeological significance will be promoted both nationally and internationally.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with approving the reserve’s regulations within three months, defining its boundaries and protection zone, establishing a special regime for its territory, and informing the President accordingly. It is also required to take measures to ensure the reserve’s material and technical needs are met.

The Ministry of Culture will be responsible for managing the reserve and addressing other matters arising from the Order. The necessary operating expenses will be covered by state budget funds allocated to the ministry.