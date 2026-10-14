Cyberattacks target more than 100 government domains in Azerbaijan

14 October 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Cyberattacks aimed at state information infrastructure were reported in Azerbaijan starting around 10 p.m. on October 13, according to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security.

The statement revealed that these attacks were conducted by a foreign hacking group and targeted over 100 government domains.

The cyberattacks caused disruptions to the operation of the online information resources of several government agencies. Appropriate technical measures were taken to contain the impact of the attacks and ensure the continued operation of the websites.

Measures to strengthen cybersecurity are ongoing.

Image: Kacper Pempel / Reuters