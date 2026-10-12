Iranian interior minister arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

12 October 2026 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Azerbaijan.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Interior, the visit is taking place at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov. During the official visit, Momeni is scheduled to hold a series of meetings and discuss ways to develop bilateral cooperation, including security and border relations.

The Iranian minister is accompanied by a delegation comprising Hossein Sajedinia, head of Iran’s Emergency Organization; Masoud Emami Yeganeh, governor-general of Ardabil Province; Hadi Haghshenas, governor-general of Gilan Province; Yaqub Reza Zadeh, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee; and Interior Minister’s advisers Hamid Khajenejad and Mehdi Javaheri.

It is worth noting that last month, a delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited Iran and held extensive meetings with Iranian officials.

During the visit, the delegation discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei, and other officials.