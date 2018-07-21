By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Silk Way West Airlines and Japan’s JAL CARGO have agreed to start a co-operation regarding cargo services, which does include the use of Silk Way West Airlines’ capacities by JAL CARGO, said a message from Silk Way West Airlines.

As JAL CARGO has stopped their own full freighter operations, the use of Silk Way West Airlines’ capacities on scheduled routes out of Europe via Baku into Japan and vice versa will create an interesting option for both carriers, according to the message.

Given that Silk Way West Airlines is poised to increase their weekly connections out of their global hub in Baku from three to four weekly operations, the co-operation does create a win-win situation for both partners.

At the same time, Silk Way West Airlines will boost its weekly operation between Baku and Europe in order to offer sequenced connections to and from Japan via Baku.

“We are delighted and honoured to enter into this co-operation with JAL CARGO. It perfectly fits into our growth strategy we are pursuing in reference to our footprint in Japan. Right from the start of our Japan services more than two years ago, we have always been eager to increase our exposure. The co-operation with JAL CARGO does represent a quantum leap in our development and I am happy both carriers will benefit from this agreement,” says Mr. Wolfgang Meier, CEO and President of Silk Way West Airlines.

“Having these kind of positive communications is pleasing JAL CARGO and we welcome very much more capacities especially with the use of Silk Way West’s Boeing 747-8F aircraft within our network,” added Hiroo Iwakoshi, Executive Officer Cargo/Mail and board member of JAL CARGO.

Silk Way West Airlines’ Vice President for APAC Nurid Aliyev, resumes: “This co-operation is not the first one we do pursue in this format as we have already successfully been working together with Malaysia Airlines Cargo after they had stopped their full freighter activities. As our global hub is perfectly located along the ancient Silk Road our geographical position is at the crossroads between orient and occident and Silk Way West Airlines, thus, very much favours this partnership.”

“Our Chief Representative, Katsutoshi Tanaka, will lead our activities in Japan to further develop this strategic partnership as we have high expectations to further enlarge this co-operation”, Mr. Wolfgang Meier concludes.

