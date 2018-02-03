By Trend

Japan Airlines announced that it expanded its existing codeshare agreements with both Alaska Airlines and Qatar Airways, the foreign media reported.

The codeshare will also cover flights from Doha to Amman, Jordan, and Baku, Azerbaijan, as well as 6 routes to Africa, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, South Africa; Nairobi, Kenya; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and Dar es Salaam, Ethiopia.

The expanded codeshare will take effect on April 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, the carrier’s expanded codeshare with Alaska Airlines will allow Japan Airlines to place its code on Alaska flights within the U.S., including flights between San Francisco and Boston, Newark, Denver, Austin, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Santa Ana, as well as between Los Angeles and Newark.

A codeshare agreement, also known as codeshare, is an aviation business arrangement where two or more airlines share the same flight. Sharing, in this sense, means that each airline publishes and markets the flight under its own airline designator and flight number as part of its published timetable or schedule.

---

