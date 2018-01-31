By Trend

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discussed possible restoration of Dushanbe-Baku direct flights, the Azerbaijani embassy in Tajikistan said in a message on January 31.

The issue was mulled at a meeting between Azerbaijani ambassador to Tajikistan Hasan Mammadzade and Tajik Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the development of economic relations, attraction of investments, establishment of joint ventures processing agricultural products, cooperation in tourism sector and other issues.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan amounted to almost $ 2.1 million in 2017, according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

---

