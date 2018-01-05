By Trend

Head of Georgia’s National Tourism Administration Giorgi Chogovadze has said that 1,694,998 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Georgia in 2017, Georgia Online news portal reported.

An increase of 11.2 percent was observed in the number of tourists coming to Georgia from Azerbaijan, according to the report.

Azerbaijan is followed by Russia – 1,392,610 tourists (34.1 percent), Turkey – 11,246,745 tourists (0.8 percent) and Iran – 322,938 tourists (118.3 percent) in the list of countries, from where tourists came to Georgia in 2017.

A positive trend has also been observed in the number of tourists coming to Georgia from the EU countries in January-December 2017, including Great Britain (+ 39.9 percent), Netherlands (+31.1 percent), Spain (+29.9 percent), France (+29.6 percent) and Germany (+25.7 percent).

Signigicant growth was observed among the following countries: Jordan (+316.1 percent), Saudi Arabia (+164.6 percent), Kuwait (+154.3 percent), Iran (+118.3 percent), India (+64.1 percent) and China (+54 percent) and others.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz